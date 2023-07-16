Editorial

Vote For Us In The ENNIES!

Leave a comment

You can head right here to vote for us as Best Online Content for 2023 in the ENNIE Tabletop RPG Awards!

It’s ranked choice voting, of course, so if you also like any of our truly excellent fellow nominees you can arrange the lot of us at a value of your choosing (although we’re grateful for anyone who puts us at #1 to give us a better chance at placing).

As for the rest of the categories, well we’ve written about some of them before and we’ll probably cover a few more in the coming days, so check the archives and keep an eye out!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.