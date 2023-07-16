Vote For Us In The ENNIES!

You can head right here to vote for us as Best Online Content for 2023 in the ENNIE Tabletop RPG Awards!
It’s ranked choice voting, of course, so if you also like any of our truly excellent fellow nominees you can arrange the lot of us at a value of your choosing (although we’re grateful for anyone who puts us at #1 to give us a better chance at placing).
As for the rest of the categories, well we’ve written about some of them before and we’ll probably cover a few more in the coming days, so check the archives and keep an eye out!