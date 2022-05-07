Weekend Update: 5/7/22

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 5/7/2022

Top News Stories

How a New Wave of Grants Is Building a More Diverse Tabletop Scene: “As massive crowdfunding campaigns for tabletop role playing games (TTRPG) dominate the games ecosystem, independent designers and presses are adapting the centuries-old tradition of arts grants and patronage in order to raise up small, often marginalized, authors and artists.

When many crowdfunding campaigns rely on early investment to create buzz and confidence, smaller creators are often left in the lurch. But TTRPG designers and presses are hoping to change that by creating community-built pathways into the hobby.”

There are a lot of familiar names and outfits in this io9 article, from Possible Worlds to Sandy Pug to Possum Creek, along many others. It’s an interesting look at how indie creators are lifting one another up through grants, game jams, and bundles.

Discussion of the Week

Finding Magic Items Outside of the Shops: Not every campaign or world can hold a Gilmore’s Glorious Goods or a Points & Counterpoints, even if you want it to. From always-smiling NPCs to shady brokers to wizard quality assurance to the will of that one weird uncle, there are a lot of interesting ideas here about how to get magic items to your player characters without them sidling up to the arcane cashier.

