Weekend Update: 2/11/2023

Top News Stories

Solo But Not Alone 3 carries on the single player RPG tradition of saving lives: For the third year running, single-player roleplaying games on itch.io have bundled together (hosted by Cat of Peach Garden Games) to raise money for Jasper’s Game Day, which “aims to prevent suicides by funding education, outreach, and supports so that everyone knows they are Not A Critical Failure.” 149 games worth roughly $1,536 for only $10, and for a good cause to boot, the bundle has raised $21,583.81 as of this writing.

Hasbro ‘continues to destroy customer goodwill’ and maintains an ‘Underperform’ Rating: It continues to be more than a case of just nerds arguing on the internet. “Within its Wizards segment, Hasbro continues to destroy customer goodwill by trying to over-monetize its brands,” and that’s Bank of America talking. Shenanigans with Magic: The Gathering play a big part, but the OGL fiasco gets its own time in the spotlight. Maybe with other big financial players pointing it out Hasbro will eventually realize that short term gains at the cost of long term success is… stupid? Eh, who knows, corpo gonna corpo.

