Weekend Update: 4/1/2023

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 4/1/2023

Top News Stories

Wyrmwood is rotten: Wyrmwood Gaming, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of luxury gaming furniture, was rocked by a sexual assault scandal while running a million-plus dollar Kickstarter campaign. As it turns out, the company’s problems run much deeper than what was revealed during that campaign, and Gizmodo’s Linda Codega is once again on the case, investigating the company in significant depth at the link above. The gaming cottage industry has had several cases like this, so it may be a good idea to ask yourself if you need high-end gaming accessories when a ‘Pound o’ Dice’ from Chessex is going to be cheaper and (in our opinion) more fun.

Discussion of the Week

Design-wise, what are spellcasters?: The way ‘magic’ works in D&D and its derivatives is that spellcasting classes pick off of a list of different abilities (spells), gated by type and level. These magic systems are what’s called ‘maximalist’ design, where instead of giving flexibility or interpretation over to the gaming group, a designer lists off and walls off everything an ability can do. We have lots to say about maximalist design (expect an editorial this month!) but this thread is a good introduction of what it means to have a ‘pick off the list’ character and why such characters aren’t exactly examples of good design.

