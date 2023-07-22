Weekend Update: 7/22/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 7/22/23

Top New Stories

Voting For The ENNIE Tabletop RPG Awards Ends Tomorrow: July 23rd is the last day for voting for the 2023 ENNIE Awards, so get over there and rank your choices!

Including, you know, us for Best Online Content.

DriveThruRPG and Roll20 Update AI Writing Policy: Per an announcement to partners on their Discord on July 19th:

“While we value innovation, starting on July 31st 2023, Roll20 and DriveThru Marketplaces will not accept commercial content primarily written by AI language generators. We acknowledge enforcement challenges, and trust in the goodwill of our partners to offer customers unique works based primarily on human creativity. As with our AI-generated art policy, community content program policies are dictated by the publisher that owns it.”

The full policy can be read here. As for the Community Content Program owners only time will tell, although some like Paizo have already gotten ahead of it and updated their own policies in kind.