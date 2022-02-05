Articles, Weekend Update

Weekend Update: 2/5/2022

1 Comment

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 2/5/2022

  1. World of Snow and Rain (Korean)
  2. The Lazy DM’s Companion
  3. Forbidden Religions
  4. Ascendant
  5. Wrath & Glory – Church of Steel

Discussion of the Week

What’s your dream game? I love these threads. Absent time crunches, absent scheduling issues, absent player buy-in, what would you play? Lots of cool, ambitious ideas here.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.

One thought on “Weekend Update: 2/5/2022”

