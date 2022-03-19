Weekend Update: 3/19/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

OneBookShelf Charity Bundles for Doctors Without Borders: Both DriveThruRPG and the DM’s Guild are offering discounted bundles with all proceeds going to DWB’s response in Ukraine. As is typical of OBS bundles, both sites are offering multiple options at different prices, ranging from $9.99 to $24.99.

There was a bit of a kerfluffle with the DMG bundles when they first launched as the banner said that all proceeds “after WotC’s licensing fee” would be donated, seeming to say that WoTC would be taking 20% of the proceeds. This had WoTC bombarded with accusations of literal war profiteering, but it seems to have been the result of a communications gaffe and some assumptions on the DMG’s part, and the bundles now confirm all proceeds will go to the charity.

Discussion of the Week

Players want PC death to be an option, but they always get mad when it happens. An interesting discussion on character death and meaningful in-game consequences. Redditors talk about what players mean when they want death to be an option, the sorts of character deaths that feel ‘satisfying’, and how actually to run a game where players are on board with the vagaries of the dice in the way they think they are.

