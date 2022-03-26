Weekend Update: 3/26/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 3/26/2022

Top News Stories

Kickstarter’s CEO stepping down in April: Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan announced that he will be stepping down from the position, with his last day being April 4th. While this is not directly RPG news, the speculation on Kickstarter’s blockchain plans is swirling in the wake of Hasan’s departure, especially considering as the CEO’s move could easily be interpreted as a reaction to that and the other controversy of his tenure, Kickstarter’s unionization. While the company has so far dismissed any speculation that the change in leadership would mean any change to the company’s plans, in the real world we observe such shake-ups and see where they lead.

Discussion of the Week

Make Your Character Realistic By Writing Down Two Things They Want: Another great advice and discussion thread, built on some solid character development shorthand. As mentioned in the first comment, drives and relationships are the two best starting points for making your characters seem more multifaceted and realistic.

