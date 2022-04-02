Weekend Update: 4/2/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Gamefound opens up Crowdfunding Access: After a more limited trial period, Gamefound is entering ‘open beta’ in which any creator can apply to start a campaign on the site. Prior to this, Gamefound was mostly a pledge manager, with a few select campaigns being allowed to operate, starting with 2021’s ISS Vanguard. With this and Ravensburger’s backing, it’ll be interesting to see how the platform grows into the future.

Revised Cortex Community Content Policy Released: After the initial Cortex Prime Community Content License and the ensuing kerfluffle, Fandom and the Cortex team have revised and re-released their Community Content Policy. The resulting policy, linked in the post above, isn’t groundbreaking, but it now does what this sort of license is supposed to do: let fan creators use rules from Cortex Prime without running afoul of copyright laws. The commercial license is still pending, and it’ll likely be more restrictive than an open license, but hopefully not worse than that.

Backstories and their length: This week on Reddit, there was a GM who posted a joke about offing the character whose player wrote the longest backstory. Besides the genuine hope that no one ever plays with that clown again, the discourse also generated a few bright spots. Linked above, @CobaltGale got a lot of thoughtful responses from GMs on how long they actually want their players’ backstories to be.

