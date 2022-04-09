Articles, Weekend Update

Weekend Update: 4/9/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 4/9/2022

  1. WFRP: Up in Arms
  2. A Tome of Chaos
  3. BLASTER: Volume 4
  4. Soulbound: Champions of Destruction
  5. Hunter: the Vigil Second Edition

Discussion of the Week

Do you enjoy difficult moral dilemmas in TTRPGs, as a player?: This week a Reddit post goes into moral dilemmas! The discussion here outstripped the initial question; as one top-ranked poster noted, the examples from the original poster get into ‘trolley problem’ territory: Contrived binary scenarios where both choices suck, as opposed to more nuanced problems. The thread goes nicely into what sort of moral dilemmas add to an RPG, and what sort of trolley problems and no-win scenarios can really detract from them.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.

