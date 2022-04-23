Weekend Update: 4/23/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 4/23/2022

Top News Stories

D&D Direct Reveals Spelljammer Revival: Wizards has decided to copy its answers from Nintendo when it comes to marketing, making a series of product announcements in an event where even the name was copied from someone else. Still, that event included an announcement of the return of Spelljammer, an interesting nostalgia trip for some and a hope that maybe it won’t be as much of a mess the second time around from everyone else.

WotC Plans to use D&D ‘Play System’ for More IPs: In Hasbro’s Q1 earnings call it was revealed that there are plans to bring in material to D&D from other IPs, similar to what’s been going on in Magic: the Gathering with ‘Universes Beyond’. The call didn’t contain much detail on the plan, instead talking more about D&D Beyond and its growth rate. Needless to say, this should worry everyone who has ever used the platform.

Discussion of the Week

Itch.io Promotional Thread on RPGNet: The fine forum denizens at RPGNet are as fed up with the searchability on itch.io as we are. As a result, they’ve been building out a thread of some of their favorite itch.io finds, which is definitely worth a look.

