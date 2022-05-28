Weekend Update: 5/28/22

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Top News Stories

Thirsty Sword Lesbians becomes first RPG to win a Nebula Award: In the 57th Nebula Awards, “given to the writers of the most outstanding speculative fiction works released in 2021, as voted on by Full, Associate, and Senior SFWA members”, Thirsty Sword Lesbians was announced as the winner of the award for Game Writing. This makes TSL the first roleplaying game to win the award since the category was introduced for 2018.

Other nominees were Coyote & Crow, Granma’s Hand, Wanderhome, and Wildermyth.

PAX West Returns to Seattle Sept. 2-5, PAX Unplugged Announces Dec. 2-4 Dates, Maintain Vaccination and Mask Requirements: Per a press release sent to CHG:

“PAX West 2022’s health and safety requirements will continue to meet or exceed CDC, local and state recommendations. All attendees, exhibitors, ReedPop staff, Penny Arcade staff, and PAX enforcers must show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series for entry to PAX West 2022 and approved face coverings are required to be worn at all times. The official health and safety requirements provide more details about the entry requirements and the protocols in place throughout the event to prioritize the health and well-being of our gaming community. “We implore all attendees of PAX West and PAX Unplugged to follow all health and safety requirements at the shows,” said Jerry Holkins, Penny Arcade co-founder. “We’d also ask everyone to take all necessary precautions when outside the event–mask up in indoor settings, get tested alongside any travel or lodging partners, greet friends with elbow bumps or a wave, and please consult your doctor if you are at increased risk for illness or experience any symptoms.””

While the caution is good to see there was no mention of how, despite maintaining the same protocols at PAX East, the pandemic continues to claim lives via convention.

Discussion of the Week

How do you manage and store your rulebook PDFs? Storing books in the physical realm is a more traditional problem, but digital books can pile up just as extremely – if not much more so. We, uh, have a bit of experience with having a lot of RPG PDFs ourselves at CHG. This thread talks about how people go about organizing their collection, from the chaotic evil to always having another backup.

The CHG Library is a Google drive folder organized into To Be Reviewed, Reviewed, and Now Playing, if you were wondering.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.