Weekend Update: 6/11/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 6/11/2022

Top News Stories

Bundle for Buffalo: Plenty of bad news in the real news, but TTRPG folks are coming together to help those who need it. To support victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo there’s Bundle for Buffalo, an itch bundle where you can get 180 items for only $5. Proceeds all go to support Black Love Resists the Rust, “a member-led, abolitionist organization of Black folk and POC that believe – through leadership development, a shared politic, and community organizing – we will build safe and flourishing communities that resist the ills of white supremacist, cis-heteropatriarchal, capitalism; including policing. We ground our work in these four pillars: Transformative Organizing, Healing Justice, Embodied Leadership and Political Education.” There are also special offers at the $25 and $200 funding levels.

Discussion of the Week

More Bad Actors in the Hobby: The discussion on Twitter this week has been centered around Satine Phoenix and Jamison Stone, and their repeated pattern of bad behavior in the industry (the link is to a thread collecting multiple incidents which were discussed). It’s another unfortunate time where celebrity means nothing, and where the signs were there before (Satine Phoenix is known for associating with and defending Gamergaters, which is just not good for anyone).

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.