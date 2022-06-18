Weekend Update: 6/18/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Backerkit introduces Crowdfunding: Backerkit, crowdfunding fulfillment provider par excellence, is starting their own crowdfunding service to compete with the likes of Kickstarter. Not only that, but they’ve shot right across the bow of Kickstarter’s tabletop dominance with partnerships with Leder Games, Cephalofair Games, Exalted Funeral, Monte Cook Games, and others. In addition to their fulfillment experience, Backerkit also has a marketing email list almost as long as Kickstarter’s own, so there are a number of factors that indicate the company may be primed for success in the space.

Medieval fantasy versus fantasy with a medieval coat of paint: Fantasy is the most popular genre of role-playing, and D&D, a mishmash of swords and sorcery, Tolkien, and other influences, has become the most popular subgenre of fantasy. This discussion doesn’t only discuss terminology (as the title of the thread implies) but also takes some nice detours into what more realistic medieval fantasy would look like as well as games that come closer to scratching that itch.

