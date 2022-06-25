Weekend Update: 6/25/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 6/25/2022

Top News Story

DriveThruRPG July 2022 Print Price Increases Canceled: In a welcome reversal of an announcement earlier this month, DriveThruRPG has cancelled an upcoming cost and price increase for print-on-demand products. Per a publisher newsletter and their Discord:

“Recently we announced a substantial increase in book printing prices, originally expected to be implemented on July 13th. We are very pleased to inform you that this increase is no longer going to happen. As we stated a few weeks ago, our printing partner Lightning Source/Ingram had informed us of pending price increases that would affect the entire range of our print book format offerings. This change was to take place in early July. Since that time, we have met with Lightning Source and were able to secure better pricing options from them. As a result, we are able to forego the expected 2022 price increase to publishers and creators on OneBookShelf marketplaces. We continue to negotiate with Lightning Source and to investigate alternative book printers.”

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.