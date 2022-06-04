Weekend Update: 6/4/22

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers and industry news stories.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 6/4/2022

Top News Stories

DriveThruRPG Print-on-Demand Price Increases, Publishers Must Opt Out: Per Discord and Newsletter, and in what will be the third such increase in about a year, getting your work printed via DriveThruRPG is going to get more expensive as Lightning Source has announced upcoming price increases for July. For US-based printing, all printing costs for Black & White and Standard Color books will increase by 6%, and Premium Color books will increase by 7% to 9%, depending on the trim size. For UK-based printing, all printing cost for Black & White and Standard Colour books will increase by 4%, and Premium Colour books will increase anywhere from 1% to 9%, depending on the trim size.

While publishers usually have an option for their products that let them choose whether or not to maintain the same profit margin when price changes happen, this time all prices on DTRPG will change in July automatically to maintain said margin. It’s not hard to guess that OneBookShelf is trying to avoid losing their own profits, which shrink just like the publisher’s if the margin shrinks. Publishers have until July 9th to fill out a form to avoid passing the price increase onto customers.

DriveThruRPG Announces First Game Design Jam: With a cap of twenty pages, a theme of summer camp, and a deadline of 8/1/22, DriveThruRPG are getting their feet wet as well with their first foray into the realm of game jams. “PocketQuest challenges you to design a themed, pocket-size TTRPG in two months — the perfect opportunity for aspiring designers to get their feet wet and for seasoned designers to join the community fun.”

More game designers and more games is a good thing! While it’s unlikely that a singular officially-backed jam will lead to the sheer mad science fervor of itch.io’s jam culture, DTRPG’s offering does have some advantages including templates and graphics, feel-good badges that can be earned, and a promise of promotional support after the jam is complete. It’ll be very interesting to see what comes of it, and where DTRPG goes with jams in the future.

The Return of the Queer Games Bundle: Happy Pride! Every megacorp suddenly has a rainbow-colored logo, but for options to actually support queer creators there are worse things to do than buy a bunch of games! Back for a second year, the Queer Games Bundle offers over 500 items (tabletop games, video games, software, and more) from over 400 queer creators for $60, the price of a single AAA game.

There’s also a Pay What You Can Edition that starts at $10 for those who can’t afford the main bundle – this is as good a time as any to point out that support can also come in the form of comments, ratings, and talking about one of the new games you get.

