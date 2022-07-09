Weekend Update: 7/9/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Top News Stories

ENnie Awards Nominations for 2022: The nominees for the 2022 ENnie Awards were announced yesterday. CHG-featured products that got nominations include the Fate Accessibility Toolkit, Wanderhome, Thirsty Sword Lesbians, The One Ring, Root, Dune, and Good Strong Hands. CHG contributor Thomas Manuel also made the list as part of the team for Best Supplement-nominee Sin, for Spire. Congrats Thomas!

Voting for the ENnies will be open to the public from July 15th to July 24th, with the winners announced on August 5th as part of GenCon.

Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds: “100% of the proceeds from this bundle will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund, which moves money directly to abortion funds across 20+ U.S. states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions). NNAF’s partnerships with these abortion funds provide direct resources and funds to many of the people most impacted by Roe v. Wade, towards immediate action.”

Offering 1,122 video and tabletop games for a minimum of $10, the Bundle has raised $280+ as of this writing, with four days and change to go.

Discussion of the Week

What’s the Biggest Mistake you’ve made as a GM or Player?: Often, the best way to get advice from folks is when they’re eating their own humble pie. This thread discusses when bad decisions were made, both ingame and out. The top-voted comment is one that cuts at me very personally.

