Weekend Update: 7/16/2022

Top News Stories

Roll20 and OneBookshelf to Merge: Virtual tabletop Roll20 and OneBookShelf, parent company of DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Master’s Guild, have announced plans to merge. Roll20 CEO Ankit Lai will head the new company, while DriveThruRPG CEO Steve Wieck will remain on the new company’s board. Internal releases from the companies stress that nothing is changing in the short term, save for Roll20 now being exempt from any exclusivity limitations on OBS publishers that have so chosen to be exclusive. The OneBookshelf FAQ also concedes that the two companies have fairly minimal direct customer overlap, so it remains to be seen what exactly will come out of this new company.

Voting for the 2022 ENnie Awards Begins: The public voting period for these tabletop game awards has begun, running until July 24th. Voters can rank their selections for each category from 1 down to 5, and ties are broken via instant runoff election. The winners will be announced August 5th, during this year’s GenCon.

Discussion of the Week

After studying the OSR, I find it impossible to get into most RPGs since they don’t provide procedures: Electric Bastionland has very few rules, but it has many, many procedures. This thread details one Redditor’s experience with coming to understand procedure-driven games through the OSR, and finding the joy in gameplay procedures.

