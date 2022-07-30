Weekend Update: 7/30/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 7/30/2022

Top News Stories

AI Dungeon a mess: The AI-based parser game AI Dungeon was released on Steam on July 28th, and despite high hopes for the game’s single-payment model, the Steam version doesn’t appear to get any of the higher-tier subscription features, just being an ad-free iteration of the game’s existing free version. The developers have started banning people who leave negative Steam reviews, and the game’s earlier (very serious) privacy failures have come back to light as well. Although many people in the TTRPG community have been intrigued by the idea of an AI-driven game master, the current verdict on AI Dungeon is that your money is best spent elsewhere. If you’re still curious, the free version is still active.

Discussion of the Week

GenCon is next weekend: GenCon is held in Indianapolis from August 4th to the 7th, and as usual there are tons of designers and publishers in attendance, with product announcements expected. Check out discussions on booths and panels at the subreddit linked above.

