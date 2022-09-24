Weekend Update: 9/24/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Top News Stories

Brotherwise Games to release a Stormlight Archive RPG in 2024: Building on the massive success of Brandon Sanderson’s book Kickstarter and their existing efforts with games set in the Cosmere, Brotherwise Games has announced that they will be releasing a role-playing game based on the books of Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive series. What’s interesting about this is that Brotherwise has no current RPG portfolio, being mostly known for their board games like Call to Adventure and Boss Monster. There has been immediate speculation as to whether the game would be 5E-based or use a custom ruleset like the extant Mistborn Adventure Game, written by Crafty Games. Johnny O’Neal of Brotherwise Games has written for Dragon Magazine in the past, but considering how little we know at this juncture, that isn’t a strong indication of anything. There is also some question as to why the project didn’t go to Crafty Games, but the reception of the Mistborn Game was certainly not glowing enough to guarantee their return.

Discussion of the Week

School D&D Club is Out of Control!: The OP’s middle school D&D club has over 50 students signed up! A great thread for running RPGs for kids and managing large RPG events and organizations.

