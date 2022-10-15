Weekend Update: 10/15/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 10/15/2022

Top News Stories

Assassin’s Creed RPG Announced: Singapore-based CMON has announced they will be publishing an Assassin’s Creed RPG, built around the time-hopping setting linking the Assassin’s Creed games. CMON is known mostly for board games and minis at this point, including licensed games based on Marvel, God of War, and Zombicide. The group has released a few other RPGs, like Zombicide Chronicles, but lest one think they are merely a licensing house, CMON’s head of RPGs is Francesco Nepitello, one of the designers of The One Ring (a good game, licensed though it may be).

Discussion of the Week

The Battle Master Conundrum: On Twitter this week, discussion account @DanTalksGames discusses the Battle Master feat from D&D, but more broadly the conflict between tightly defined rules and player choice. Battle Master is a feat which allows characters to perform additional actions in combat, like (the thread’s example) shoving. Where this creates conflict is that many GMs think that shoving should not be a permissioned action, but allowing any character to shove as part of the flavor or description of their attack dilutes the utility of the feat, which is significant in a game where character power comes from optimizing your advancement selections. The important thing here is not whether gating a shove behind an ability is bad or not, but that D&D doesn’t have a consistent approach to mechanics versus roleplay, which makes it simply more difficult to play and run.

