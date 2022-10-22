Weekend Update: 10/22/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 10/22/2022

Top News Stories

Announcing the Tabletop Awards: Dicebreaker has put their hat into the game awards ring with the Tabletop Awards, “aimed at celebrating the very best the tabletop industry has to offer”. The awards are focused on recognizing games releases, with the categories of “best board game”, “best roleplaying game”, and “best ongoing card game”. In addition Dicebreaker will aim to recognize a best designer and best publisher, as well as “rising star” awards in both categories for new entrants with fewer than three published titles. Most awards will be judged by a jury of game industry experts, but there will also be a “people’s choice” award chosen based on votes from the public. Nominations for all awards categories are open until November 14th, and voting for people’s choice is open until November 29th.

Discussion of the Week

You Hidden Gem RPG: Redditors discuss some lesser-known RPGs which are worth checking out. There’s gold even by the top comment, about German RPG Power, Plüsch und Plunder.

