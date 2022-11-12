Weekend Update: 11/12/22

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 11/12/2022

Top News Stories

National Game Design Month In Full Swing: Back for its twelfth year, National Game Design Month has been going on for roughly two weeks now. “NaGaDeMon” is a ‘NaNo Rebel’ spin-off from National Novel Writing Month – instead of writing 50,000+ words of a novel, you design a game from start to finish, all within the month of November (you mostly see tabletop games, although some brave souls take on video games as their medium).

You can find the Discord server here, where there are 45 projects humming along with a lot of fascinating discussion, and the NaGaDeMon 2022 itch.io game jam here.

Tabletop And Card Game Retailers Are Unionizing: Publishers in the industry like Cards Against Humanity and Paizo have already seen their workers unionize, and now the effort to give employees a stronger voice has spread to the retail side of the industry such as with Card Kingdom. Mox Boarding House, and Noble Knight Games. Notably, while both CK and Mox seem to be moving along with successful votes and either ongoing or upcoming negotiations Noble Knight has decided to go the villain route and call in some union-busting muscle. The fewer companies trying to act like Arasaka or Saeder-Krupp, the better – with 70% of Noble Knight’s employees already behind the idea of a union, let’s hope NK’s busting efforts go bust.

Discussion of the Week

The case for playing with yourself: Mention single player roleplaying games to a traditional game player and the odds are still good you’ll get a confused look. Enter Reddit user AlfredValley doing a great job at explaining why you might to try a solo game, recommending some good starting points, and offering tips, with a thread that keeps up the good work.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.