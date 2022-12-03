Weekend Update: 12/3/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 12/3/2022

Top News Stories

Dicebreaker announces the winners of the 2022 Tabletop Awards: The winners of the 2022 Tabletop Awards were announced live at PAX Unplugged, marking the inaugural year for Dicebreaker’s new awards event. On the RPG side, Coyote and Crow won Best Roleplaying Game, while Designer of the Year went to Banana Chan, who has a long list of credits but most notably games like Jiangshi: Blood in the Banquet Hall and An Exquisite Crime. Publisher of the Year went to Free League, the Swedish outfit whose extensive product list spans both within and outside their Year Zero Engine house system. The Rising Star award for a publisher also went to an RPG outfit, Connor Alexander’s Coyote and Crow LLC. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to how the Tabletop Awards will evolve next year.

Dungeons & Dragons replaces ‘race’ with ‘species’ in latest playtest material: More One D&D playtest documents are out, and the most recent change garnering some attention is an overhaul of the classic D&D races rules, including a change in vocabulary to the term ‘species’. Does this actually resolve any of the issues with racism in D&D? Well, not exactly. The problematic racial connotations in D&D run pretty deep, all the way back to the source material. Wizards started moving in the right direction with the rules changes written in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, but removing rules options and changing vocabulary are both fairly surface-level changes. Ultimately, when the issues behind Tolkien’s fantasy races date all the way back to Tolkien, the least Wizards can do is acknowledge that the baggage they’re trying to address is more than skin-deep.

Noble Knight Games voluntarily recognizes their union: After some earlier back and forth, Noble Knight Games has recognized their employee union. Another great step in the games world, congrats to everyone putting in the work on this one!

Discussion of the Week

Does anyone else here buy RPG books just to collect them knowing the books won’t be used for playing ever?: We know that being a collector is a pretty big chunk of the RPG hobby. Still, it can be useful and grounding to see so many Redditors discuss their experience with it as well.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.