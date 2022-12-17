Weekend Update: 12/17/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 12/17/2022

Top News Stories

AI Art and Chaosium: Chaosium has made an official statement disallowing the use of AI art in any of their contracted work. AI art is the latest battleground in creative technology, and the promise of AI art software like Stable Diffusion is undermined by the poorly kept secret that the training database used for the software is often built by illegally scraping sites like DeviantArt and ArtStation for images which were not licensed for commercial use like AI training. In addition to taking a stance Chaosium is also protecting themselves; RPG Kickstarters have already seen projects fail because artists plagiarized, and AI art is really just a recreation of that same issue.

Discussion of the Week

Jumping the DND ship, where do I go?: While I personally have been ranting about the D&D monopoly for about three and a half years now, the acceleration of topics like the link above on r/RPG, quite possibly the largest agglomeration of TTRPG gamers in one place, is heartening. The discussion thread makes many good suggestions, though is aimed primarily at helping the poster who is interested in remaining within the fantasy genre.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.