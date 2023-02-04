Weekend Update: 2/4/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Andrews McMeel Reportedly Shuts Down RPG Division: Andrews McMeel Universal, publisher of Grim and Perilous RPGs like Zweihander and Blackbirds, is purportedly exiting the RPG sector. Into The Motherlands had signed a publishing agreement with the company perhaps best known for newspaper comics syndication, but reported on Twitter that this deal had been terminated, leaving the designers in the lurch after their successful Kickstarter. This comes after the announced departure of Daniel Fox, principal of the Grim and Perilous imprint turned AMU ‘Executive Creator of Games’. While Zweihander and Blackbirds are still being published by AMU for now, it’s not entirely clear what the fate of these games will be in the long run, and Fox has stated that Zweihander is looking for another publisher.

GAMA and the Academy of Adventure Gaming Arts & Design honor Cyberpunk: Cyberpunk has been announced as part of the next hall of fame class by the Academy of Adventure Gaming Arts & Design. Dating from 1988, the influence of Cyberpunk has been felt more acutely in recent years with the resurgence of the cyberpunk genre within the RPG world (not to mention the tie-ins Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk:Edgerunners). Also of note to the RPG world is the induction of Jeff Easley, a fantasy artist who created for Dungeons and Dragons as well as a number of other games.

