Weekend Update: 3/4/2023

Top News Stories

Paizo Hit Artificial Intelligence With An EMP: In an announcement earlier this week, Paizo Inc. declared that it would be making changes both to its creative contracts and the guidance for its Pathfinder/Starfinder Infinite community content programs to stipulate that all submitted work must be created by a human. Art and text generated by algorithms, commonly referred to as “AI art”, is thus not permitted for the foreseeable future.

“Our customers expect a human touch to our releases, and so long as the ethical and legal circumstances surrounding these programs remains murky and undefined, we are unwilling to associate our brands with the technology in any way.”

The algorithmic genie isn’t going back in the bottle, but it’s good to see a big player not just letting it run amok.

Discussion of the Week

Speaking Out of Character: Not everyone can improv an inspiring speech or a cunning argument at the drop of a hat, or will always want to for that matter. The initial question concerning whether or not “My character does X” is roleplaying is quickly answered with a resounding yes, and then the discussion turns to why it might even be preferred, the difference between roleplaying and acting, and when to switch between the two.

