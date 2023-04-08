Weekend Update: 4/8/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Draft of the ORC License released for public comment: The OGL kerfluffle has died down, but Paizo has pushed forward with their commitment to fund a gaming license that, unlike the OGL, is not tied to a single game system or company. The Open RPG Creative License, or ORC, is being developed by Azora Law, an IP law firm with RPG experience, whose co-founder worked with Wizards to develop the original OGL. As of this week, the draft is available for public review. Although we haven’t reviewed the document in exhaustive detail, it contains more legalese than OGL 1.0a, while still coming in at a svelte (for a contract) four pages. Paizo has also provided a Discord link where you can offer feedback on the document. Other companies who backed the ORC effort, like Chaosium, are also linking to the draft license from their own sites.

Do all PbtA games require lots of improv?: Honestly PbtA often gets short shrift on r/RPG, discussed by hobbyists with an axe to grind who haven’t availed themselves of the variety of games which fall under the label. This discussion is significantly better (the axe-grinders have at least been downvoted substantially), and includes perspectives both about older PbtA games like Apocalypse World and Dungeon World as well as newer ones like Brindlewood Bay.

