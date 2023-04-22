Weekend Update: 4/22/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 4/22/2023

*These essay collections were put together as part of bundles to help designer Owen K.C. Stephens with medical bills related to his cancer diagnosis. The links go directly to the bundles, as these are the same price as the essay collections while the fundraiser is going on.

Top News Stories

Diana Jones Award announces Emerging Designer Program finalists: The Diana Jones Award is expanding their remit from an industrywide recognition given out once a year. The Emerging Designer Program is intended to recognize new talent in the industry, and eight finalists have been listed in the thread linked above. The winners will be announced May 5th.

Discussion of the Week

The weirdest thing to ever happen to me as a TTRPG designer: Between the noise and negativity of TTRPG social media, sometimes you need a happy ending. Kurt Refling designed Here We Used to Fly, a GM-less game about exploring abandoned theme parks and childhood nostalgia. As described in his Reddit post, he was contacted by the Herschell Carrousel Museum in Buffalo, NY regarding having an event around his game. Turns out several staff members were Kickstarter backers and really enjoyed the game, and made a push to get him there. A neat story with a happy ending, and about a neat game to boot. If you’re in the Buffalo area there’s a link to the event through the post on Reddit, and you can also check out Here We Used to Fly on DrivethruRPG.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.