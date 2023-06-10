Weekend Update: 6/10/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Paizo Workers Vote To Ratify Their First Union Contract: It’s taken some time, as these things usually do, but United Paizo Workers (part of the Communication Workers of America) has ratified its contract Paizo Inc. The contract means “raises across the board, preserved and expanded benefits, and enhanced protections for workers.” Per an earlier announcement from when Paizo and union negotiators reached a tentative agreement, the now-ratified contract will last three years, and will provide a basis for future collaboration between labor and management.

Does anyone find the lack of rolling dice to really hit your enjoyment of a game? Shiny click clack math rocks have been part of the hobby since it started, but there are more and more game systems that see the gamerunner or even the entire group not rolling dice at all (never mind games that use playing cards, tarot, falling block towers…). The discussion over whether leaving the dice in the bag dims enjoyment spins off into various recommendations for gamerunners and players alike whether they’re a complete dice goblin or would rather just do what they say.

