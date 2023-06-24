Weekend Update: 6/24/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 6/24/2023

Top News Stories

Finalists for the 2023 Diana Jones Award for Excellence in Gaming Announced: The five finalists for this year’s DJA have been announced:

Linda Codega , a journalist focusing on tabletop gaming (they broke the story of the OGL debacle), for io9 and Gizmodo .

Coyote and Crow , a tabletop roleplaying game by Connor Alexander set in an alternate future where colonization of the Americas never happened.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel , an adventure anthology for the 5th edition of the Dungeons & Dragons in which every adventure was created by an author of color.

Rosenstrasse , a roleplaying game by Moyra Turkington & Jessica Hammer, published by Unruly Designs, about the loss of civil liberties in Berlin under the Third Reich, and a historical women’s protest.

Cole Wehrle , game designer, creative director at Leder Games, and co-founder of Wehrlegig Games.

“The Diana Jones Award for Excellence in Gaming was founded and first awarded in 2001. It is presented annually to the person, product, company, event, movement, concept or any other thing that has, in the opinion of its committee, best demonstrated the quality of “excellence” in the world of hobby-gaming in the previous year.” The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 2nd at the start of GenCon ‘23.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.