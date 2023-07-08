Weekend Update: 7/8/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Nominations for the 2023 ENNIE Awards Announced: There are a few familiar names among this year’s nominees: supplements for Vaesen, Avatar Legends, Trophy, the second edition for Improv for Gamers, the special edition of DIE, Blade Runner, the quickstart for Root, and Linda Codega for their OGL-related journalism (on top of the Diana Jones nomination for same). An interesting and welcome change is that for several categories (such as Best Writing and Best Game) the artists, editors, and sensitivity readers are credited alongside the authors. Credit where it is due!

Oh, right, and Cannibal Halfling Gaming has gotten its second nomination ever for Best Online Content! Aaaaahhhhh!!!!! Thank you to all of our contributors, readers, and supporters for helping us get this far!

Inside jokes/quotes/quips that only old-timers will get: Social media fragmentation continued this week with Instagram’s new Twitter competitor Threads, which has some very serious problems as it pertains to linking to your Instagram account (among other things). It is getting to the point where I’m just going back to the old ways, and reactivating my old forum accounts. In honor of that, check out this RPGnet thread and take a trip down memory lane, recalling such classics as “It’s a gazebo” and “the Head of Vecna”.

