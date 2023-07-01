Weekend Update: 7/1/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 7/1/2023

Top News Stories

Finalized ORC License released: Paizo has announced the final version of the ORC License, which is currently underground copyright registration. They will now be adapting their own licenses to incorporate the new document. Paizo and Chaosium have provided a lot of visibility to ORC, which could stand as a viable and bankable commercial license. That said, a bankable commercial license is likely unnecessary unless you have financing and publishing partners, and there’s other stuff going on in the OGL separation field. For example, the OGL-stripped version of Basic Fantasy is now available.

Discussion of the Week

What are everyone’s thoughts on solo RPGs?: An interesting Reddit thread about solo games, with some love given to Ironsworn and Ironsworn:Starforged. Don’t scroll too far down though, because the thread attracted its share of gatekeeping chuds as well.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.