Weekend Update: 7/15/2023

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 7/15/2023

Top News Stories

ENnies voting is live!: After the announcement of nominees last week, ENnies voting is now live on their website. In each category you can order your picks one through five (excepting Fan Award for Best Publisher and Product of the Year, where you can order your picks one through ten), and can vote for as many or as few items in as many or as few categories as you want. We do have a vested interest, though, in getting you to click over to the Best Online Content category and voting for Cannibal Halfling Gaming. That’s right, in case you haven’t seen us shouting it from the rooftops yet, we’ve been nominated for a second time, and would love to see if we can get the votes in to pick up an award. Thank you to all the readers, Discord chatters, and Patreon supporters who have helped us keep doing this (and get recognized for doing this) for nearly seven years now.

Discussion of the Week

Your Satanic Panic Experiences: The Cannibal Halfling authors are a bit on the older side of the RPG age distribution these days, with most demographics for RPGs showing the median age to be in the 20s. This does mean, though, that more and more of the gamers who experienced the Satanic Panic in the 1980s are aging out of the hobby, and that gamers in the 2020s are less aware of what happened then. This Reddit thread is a bit of oral history about the Satanic Panic, arguably the first and some of the most significant growing pains for the hobby.

