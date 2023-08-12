Weekend Update: 8/12/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 8/12/2023

Top News Stories

Wizards of the Coast reactively bans AI art from publications: After the discovery that AI was used for illustrations in Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, Wizards of the Coast has ‘clarified its policies’ around using AI in art for their products. Although the publisher will not allow AI-generated art going forward, the pieces in question will still be in the print version of Glory of the Giants, slated to release on the 15th of August.

Discussion of the Week

For me, nothing ruins an awesome and unique looking independent RPG campaign/setting product than the words “5e Compatible”: While this is not an ‘unpopular opinion’ as the poster originally titled the thread, it serves to illustrate the real issue with a monopoly in a creative medium. How many interesting and inventive settings get watered down or even destroyed to be jammed into the most popular system? D&D can’t do everything, and the RPG market is starting to come around on the fact that chasing compatibility is almost always a bad thing.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.