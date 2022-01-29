Weekend Update: 1/29/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 1/29/2022

Top News Stories

Dark Souls TTRPG will be based on D&D Fifth Edition: Just take the game as the Elden Ring co-marketing stunt it’s supposed to be, rather than having any expectations.

Discussion of the Week

Worst RPG Mechanics for a Video Game License?: In response to the news above, some Tweeters had some fun trying to make worse TTRPG/Video Game pairs than Dark Souls and D&D. My personal favorite? The Sims in Mork Borg.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.