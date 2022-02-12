Weekend Update: 2/12/22

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Gamefound gets funding injection from Ravensburger: German board game giant Ravensburger AG has invested €4 million (~$4.5 million) in crowdfunding upstart Gamefound through its Next Ventures program. Next Ventures is Ravensburger’s innovation venture fund, so presumably the fund now has an equity stake in Gamefound, though those details have not been officially announced. Say what you will about venture capital, but this is good news for Gamefound and good news for those who want the site to stay focused on tabletop gaming.

LatAm RPG Translation Jam Bringing Games to New Markets: This itch.io jam’s goal is to translate tabletop RPGs into Caribbean and Latin-American languages. Every translation has to be done by an actual person and translated into one of the aforementioned languages, and the original writer and translator have to agree how/where the translation will be distributed. There’s a suggestion to translate a game in one Caribbean/LatAm language into another Caribbean/LatAm language, which we’d wager is out of a desire to internally strengthen the RPGLATAM contingent, but it’s not a hard rule and the original game could have been written in any language.

Who knows how many games have would-be die hard fans that they never reach, because the prospective customer simply can’t read the material? Games that are translated or are already multi-lingual automatically have a much bigger potential audience, and the more games that break language barriers the richer the greater tapestry of the hobby is. This effort definitely falls under bringing games and gamers together, and hopefully we see more like it. The jam started this past Thursday and will run until May 30th.

