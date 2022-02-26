Weekend Update: 2/26/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

R. Talsorian to distribute Haunted West by Darker Hue: R. Talsorian has signed an agreement to distribute Chris Spivey’s Haunted West, the most recent title from Spivey’s Darker Hue Studios. This deal is another example of a mid-sized studio getting into the distribution business, a trend we’ve seen range from Evil Hat to Burning Wheel. Here’s wishing both Talsorian and Darker Hue even bigger success as they join forces.

Should We Cancel The Session Or Not?: Although the invasion of Ukraine isn’t RPG news, it’s heavy on a lot of people’s minds, especially those living in Russia, Ukraine, or Eastern Europe. Here, a classic RPG scheduling question is asked with a Ukrainian twist, and Redditors respond with care, empathy, and of course a dose of humor.

