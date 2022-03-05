Weekend Update: 3/5/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 3/5/2022

Top News Stories

TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Texas Bundle!: “In response to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Attorney General Office’s transphobic declarations, we have brought together all of these games in support of trans rights.

Trans children are extremely vulnerable, and the actions of the Texas government will put them and any supportive loved ones in danger. Providing funds to trans advocacy groups and support networks helps keep trans folx afloat in Texas.

Proceeds from this bundle will be split between two organizations: Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) and Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT).”

The Bundle has smashed through several goals after only 2+ days, having raised more than $150,000 as of this writing; more precise numbers kept becoming outdated as we typed them. With 493 items from 300 creators, the Bundle offers ~$2,823 of content for only $5, a staggering deal. You can find a fair number of games we’ve covered in the Bundle (along with several Zine Month entries hot out of the funding process), plus something from one of us.

Discussion of the Week

Does art sell RPGs more than the rules?: Taking another angle on asking who an RPG is designed for, one Redditor puts their crosshairs solely on art. Others chime in and expand, and the result is an interesting discussion about production values, book design, and the impact of stylistic choices.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.