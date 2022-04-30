Articles, Weekend Update

Weekend Update: 4/30/2022

Weekend Update: Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week's top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 4/30/2022

  1. Delta Green: Iconoclasts
  2. Traveller Field Catalogue
  3. Death in Space Core Rules
  4. WFRP: The Emperor’s Wrath
  5. Aquilae: Western Realm Gazetteer 

Top News Stories

Origins removes mask requirement: The Origins Game Fair, scheduled to take place in June, has amended their COVID-19 policy to state that masks are recommended, but not required. While the incidence and severity of COVID are lessening at this point, organizations running large gatherings should be aware of the risks they still pose. Hopefully those for whom the con is now outside of their acceptable risk threshold can get refunds.

Discussion of the Week

Ruins and the emotions they evoke: Ruins are a common adventuring site, even the word dungeon carries with it implications of being old, or at least forgotten. This Reddit thread discusses ruins as an emotional backdrop, and of course the Shelley quote is right at the top.

