Weekend Update: 7/23/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 7/23/2022

Top News Stories

Indie Groundbreaker nominees announced: The Indie Game Developer Network has announced their nominees for this year’s Indie Groundbreaker awards. The five categories for the awards are Best Art, Best Setting, Best Rules, Most Innovative, and Game of the Year. There’s a swathe of interesting games nominated, with some highlights including Tim Hutchings’ A Fantastic Longing for Adventure, the sea shanty collecting game Shanty Hunters, and Jiangshi: Blood in the Banquet Hall, a game of supernatural forces and Chinese restaurants in the 1920s.

Modiphius releases 2d20 SRD: Modiphius celebrated ‘2d20 Day’ from 7/20 to 7/22, which included a sale on their titles and announcements about their upcoming community content and commercial licensing programs. Buried within that lede, though was a full copy of the new 2d20 SRD, being provided to support the two abovementioned programs. While there is still no open license available, having the SRD for free makes it easier to build games using 2d20 whether or not you decide to participate in the community content program

Discussion of the Week

Dungeons and Dragons movie: Trailers, owlbears, and double entendre: The trailer for the new Dungeons and Dragons movie is out, which means the fans have started howling. Sadly, this has included “discussion” of whether or not certain things in the trailer are legal rules-as-written, which is missing the broadside of the point but not surprising given how fans are sometimes. The discourse we’re most interested in, though, comes from the either outrageously naive (or incredibly calculated) decision to name Chris Pine’s character Edgin the Bard.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.