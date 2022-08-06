Weekend Update: 8/6/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

ENnie Award winners announced: As part of the ongoing GenCon festivities, the ENnie Awards were announced last night. Congratulations to Thirsty Sword Lesbians for winning both Best Game and Product of the Year, and congratulations to all of the other Gold and Silver winners. You can see the full results at the ENnies Twitter link above.

RPG Mechanics as Friction: Redditor AwkwardTurtle uses an apt engineering metaphor to describe game mechanics. Friction as a mechanical force causes things to slow down, but in the context of something like a car tire, it also provides grip. How complex game mechanics slow things down is intuitive, but this discussion introduces an allegory of ‘grip’ for mechanics, and helps explain why many gamers enjoy or even need more robust mechanics in their play experience.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.