Weekend Update: 8/13/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 8/13/2022

Top News Stories

ICv2 Rankings for Spring 2022 released: ICv2 has released their most recent rankings of the top 5 RPG lines for Spring of 2022. The top three were the normal, depressing lineup of D&D, Pathfinder, and then third party D&D, but 4 and 5 were a bit surprising to those of us who are extremely online. Renegade Game Studios captured both the 4 and 5 slot with their Power Rangers and GI Joe RPGs, respectively, but since these games have neither had a Kickstarter nor are available through any OneBookshelf sites, the online community has somewhat missed them. Of course, being Hasbro licensed properties (at least since 2018 for Power Rangers), the monopoly looks that much more monopolar this quarter.

GenCon ‘deeply troubled’ over Indiana abortion ban: GenCon organizers released a statement that they were ‘deeply troubled’ over the near total ban on abortions that was passed in the state on August 5th, around the same time that GenCon opened. Some vendors at GenCon pulled out of the con in response to this move by the Indiana legislature, but GenCon itself holds the power move in this case. According to Visit Indiana the con has been the largest single event in Indiana by revenue, meaning that if GenCon were to move they could potentially leave a huge dent in the state’s tourism earnings. That said, GenCon released a similar statement in response to an anti-LGBTQ ‘releigious freedom’ bill that was passed in 2015. The con, as we can observe now, did not actually do anything. Although strong words have been made, we must assume GenCon will be merely performative until we have overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Discussion of the Week

Adam Vass spills the tea on Gamefound: From a backer perspective, we’ve been seeing Gamefound as fresh blood in the crowdfunding space, helping to pull some of the money and attention away from Kickstarter. On the campaigner side, though, things aren’t all that rosy. Adam Vass of World Champ Game Co discussed his experience running the Cybermetal 2012 campaign through Gamefound, and his experiences were, far from rosy, just plain bad. Adam’s recommendation? Avoid Gamefound at all costs.

