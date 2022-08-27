Weekend Update: 8/27/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 8/27/2022

Top News Stories

Not Even RPGs Are Safe From Inflation: In their August Publisher Newsletter/series of announcements, DriveThruRPG offered publishers a quick and easy way to increase their prices to compensate for recent financial events:

“In June of 2022, inflation in the United States rose to a significant high of 9%. Many industries outside of the TTRPG Community have raised their prices to accommodate. While we encourage publishers to raise their own prices however they see fit, we wanted to make it easier for those with a huge amount of listings.

If you’d like to have our Tech Support raise your library prices automatically by 9%, please fill out an opt-in form by September 12th, 2022.”

This offer will be of most help to publishers with large catalogs, who otherwise would have to adjust their prices for every product individually. It’s also optional, so customers may want to check in with their favorite publisher to see if now is a good time to make some purchases before the potential price jump.

DTRPG Ending Scribus Support: Again per their August Newsletter/announcements: “Although Scribus has been a great free tool, it has caused many issues with our specs for print-on-demand books and cards. At the end of the year, we will discontinue all official support for Scribus-created files, and we will no longer be updating and supporting Scribus templates and tutorials. We recommend you use either InDesign or Affinity in the future.

Affinity often has sales, and we will alert Publishers in our DTRPG Discord when we see their products go on sale.”

Per explanations in DTRPG’s Discord, publishers will not be prevented from submitting files created using Scribus – they just won’t be getting any help if or when things go wrong with the print-on-demand proofing process.

Discussion of the Week

As a guy who grew up during the Satanic Panic, it’s absolutely mindblowing that I can buy D&D at my local Walmart: D&D Fifth Edition has both expanded and normalized the hobby in ways that would have seemed unthinkable in the 1980s. It’s also skewed the demographics of the hobby younger, so many players are unfamiliar with the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. Comments in this discussion are valuable to read, especially as we’re starting to see Christian organizations get back on their hobby horse about the whole thing, even in this year of 2022.

