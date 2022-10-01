Weekend Update: 10/1/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 10/1/2022

Top News Stories

Kickstarter hires new CEO: After Aziz Hasan announced he was stepping down this past March, Kickstarter has hired Everette Taylor as their new CEO. Taylor spoke with Dicebreaker and attempted to clear the air around Kickstarter’s ill-fated blockchain announcement, along with what’s going on with the games division after the departure of former Games head Anya Combs for Backerkit. With both Taylor and new games head Jon Ritter-Roderick hired after the commencement of Zinequest this year, it’s still anyone’s guess as to how Kickstarter is going to approach this segment going forward.

