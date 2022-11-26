Weekend Update: 11/26/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers and industry news stories!

Top News Stories

Dicebreaker Announces Finalists for the Inaugural Tabletop Awards: Dicebreaker has gotten into the awards ceremony game this year with its own Tabletop Awards! Looking to “recognise both established and emerging talent in the industry, as well as games across a number of categories”, the Tabletop Awards winners will be determined by a panel of judges (unlike, say, the ENnies, which only determine finalists through judges and then leave the final say to a public vote). A People’s Choice Award for favorite game of the year will be where the public voting goes on until November 29th.

Covering board, card, and roleplaying games, the Awards finalists include several featured here at CHG: Avatar Legends and The One Ring for Best RPG, Viditya Voleti for Rising Star: Designer, and Possible Worlds Games for Rising Star: Publisher.

The winners will be announced at PAX Unplugged on December 2nd.

