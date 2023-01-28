Weekend Update: 1/28/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Plans to update the OGL finally scrapped: We really didn’t want to make another OGL news post, but we’re glad that the last one would turn out to be this one. In a surprise statement by Kyle Brink, D&D executive producer, Brink announced that not only would Wizards not deauthorize OGL1.0a, but the entirety of SRD5.1 would be placed in Creative Commons. This is undeniably a win, but as we say here in the Halfling lands, corporations gonna corporation. We wish Hasbro a merry “fuck off into the sun”, and hope that Linda Codega enjoys the vacation that they should take after covering this story so tirelessly.

The year is 2012. Video games are called Skyrims. People only play Skyrim and it costs $90: You have the unequivocal word of the Cannibal Halfling editorial staff that we are done with OGL stories after this. But for this last hurrah, there are four words. Maybe…Don’t Play D&D?

