Weekend Update: 2/25/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 2/25/2023

Top News Stories

Funagain Logistics closing, fulfillment stops next week: While Funagain Logistics leaving the game fulfillment business isn’t new news, the company’s cessation of fulfillment starting next Friday has begun to impact businesses further upstream. Modiphius has announced delays while they’re moving warehouses and switching fulfillment providers, and delays are expected from other companies who have used Funagain for distribution, like Free League. It remains to be seen how this exit will affect the Kickstarter fulfillment market, though recent games like Cy_Borg which were fulfilled by Funagain opened a frustrating window into the business’s twilight through numerous delays and lack of communication.

Discussion of the Week

Looking for a setting without Wild West bias: Dungeons and Dragons comes from sword and sorcery and American fantasy fiction, giving many of the settings a very desolate, spaced-out feel that the OP in this week’s thread notes isn’t accurate to medieval settlements at all. The discussion includes approaches to improving the density of settings, as well as conversation about why the assumptions came to be.

