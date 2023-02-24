Cannibal Halfling Radio Episode 20 – Now Playing: DIE Pt 1

Jay, Fitz, Max, and Evelyn gather together for their high school reunion, and to revisit the tabletop roleplaying game that they played together so many years ago. There’s going to be quite a bit more emotional bleed than they expected… but first, who are they? What are their discarded dreams and deep-seated problems? Why should they have never come back together… and why do they absolutely have to? Find out as the Cannibal Halflings don their Personas in Now Playing: DIE the RPG Part 1.

Starring:

Editor Aaron as Jay/the GM

Aki as Fitz

Geni as Evelyn

Seamus as Max

Based on the comic DIE, the first issue of which can be read for free here, DIE: The Roleplaying Game can be purchased in PDF form on DriveThruRPG and from Rowan, Rook, and Decard. Physical copies can be pre-ordered through BackerKit.

The games continues…