Weekend Update: 3/11/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 3/11/2023

Top News Stories

Wizards of the Coast is having a press junket: In the automotive industry, manufacturers often release new models in events derisively called ‘junkets’, a term with its origin in corrupt politicians taking trips at taxpayer expense. In the automotive industry, there is an understanding that journalism is completely pay-to-play, as the only way to get test cars is to cooperate with manufacturers and attend these events where the journalist is fed marketing material, food, and alcohol, and then allowed to drive the car on a track or lovely stretch of road that has been chosen for the purpose. Has this made automotive journalism useless? Not exactly. Manufacturers know what it looks like to shut out someone who criticizes their product, and publications like Car and Driver have actually produced hard-hitting journalism in the past. While automotive journalists take money and trips from manufacturers, the good ones disclose it and try their best to not let the trip affect their opinion of the car.

Wizards of the Coast is having a press junket. Whoever is going will probably get D&D product release dates a bit earlier than the rest of us, and otherwise will continue to make enthusiastic videos about D&D while ignoring every other game, just like they were doing before. The rest of the hobby is unaffected.

Discussion of the Week

My party has spent the last 45 minutes discussing plans to thwart the big bad: One of my proudest moments as a GM was a session that was three hours of planning, including an elaborate ruse take the place of a valet in order to steal a major character’s limo. From this thread, it sounds like this is a common theme among game masters everywhere.

Have any RPG news leads or scoops? Get in touch! You can reach us at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com, or through Twitter via @HungryHalfling.